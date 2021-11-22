Concern over delivery and customer access with Larne pedestrian zone proposal

The issue of access was highlighted in the minutes of a recent report to Mid and East Antrim councillors that had been discussed behind closed doors at a meeting of the Borough Growth Committee.

Councillors have urged officers to re-engage with traders in an attempt to find a solution in a bid to utilise Stormont funding and “let the public realm scheme at Dunluce Street proceed”.

Pedestrianisation would also mean the removal of six car parking spaces. It is understood that Dunluce Street had been pedestrianised previously but this had been revoked in 2010.

Several councillors have expressed concern that the street is in a “state of dereliction and very much in need of upgrade to realise its potential”. The report notes that Dunluce Street is also a residential street.

However, no formal objections were received by the local authority during a public consultation at the end of August.

Council minutes have indicated that the street may be “opened” to allow for delivery vehicles between 8.00 am and 6.00 pm and the installation of bollards could be an option.

It is also proposed to extend the public footpath at Bridge Street, connecting onto Dunluce Street, by removing a further two on-street parking bays.

The council has indicated that the proposed works will be phased, with improvements planned for Dunluce Street first with pedestrianisation at Lower Cross Street in a second phase subject to funding. Access for business deliveries is also expected to be maintained.

Ten per cent of the cost of the improvement works will have to be paid by the borough council.

A previous £2.2m public realm improvement works featuring granite pavements, lighting and seating in other parts of Larne town centre streets in 2015 did not extend to Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street.

Commenting on proposals, Larne Lough Councillor Gregg McKeen, Chair of the Borough Growth Committee, said: “I am pleased to see there is the opportunity to do this other works in the town centre. Businesses have been very keen and positive and want to go ahead but some have reservations and concerns.”

He added that council has the opportunity to work to get a solution that suits traders and businesses in the area.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor Councillor William McCaughey said previously: “The existing two car parking spaces on Bridge Street are not regularly used as there is sufficient parking along Point Street that runs parallel to Dunluce Street.

“In addition, with a proposed new hotel development planned for this area in the near future, council believes that this is an opportune time to focus on upgrading Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street to support the overall regeneration of Larne town centre.

“It is hoped that the regeneration works will act as a catalyst for further private and public sector investment in the area.”

