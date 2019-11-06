Council tribute after death of Carnlough councillor’s wife

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has paid tribute following the death of Mona McKeown, wife of Carnlough Sinn Fein councillor James McKeown.

Mrs McKeown, formerly of Larne, died on October 9.

Speaking at the local authority’s November meeting, the Mayor, cllr Maureen Morrow, said: “I was saddened to learn of the recent death of Mona McKeown, wife of fellow councillor James McKeown.

“On behalf of council, I would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to James and his family circle at this very difficult time.”

The first citizen also offered condolences to two council employees after bereavements.

Members then observed a one-minute silence in The Braid council chamber.