Cairnastle Ulster-Scots Group to hold St Patrick’s Night celebration

Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Group is to hold a St Patrick’s Night event in the Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally, on Saturday, March 14.

It follows receipt of a Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Good Relations grant for £2,500.

The evening commences at 7.30pm with a dish of Irish stew followed by Murray School of Irish Dance providing a display of traditional-style dancing.

The programme also includes international band The Grouse Beaters performing a mixture of traditional Scottish and Irish songs.

They will be followed by renowned singer Bonnie Stewart from Banbridge, Co Down.

Making her second appearance in Cairncastle, Bonnie will be performing a mixture of country, Irish and Scottish songs backed by acclaimed musicians from the showband scene.

Admission is £7.00 each. Tickets available from Halfway House Hotel (028 28 583265).

This project has received financial support from The Executive Office through councils’s Good Relations programme.