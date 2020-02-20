Berth holders told ‘pay up or ship out’ if fees have not been met

Berth holders at Whitehead Boat Club have been warned that they face having their boats removed if fees have not been paid.

An information session for berth holders at Whitehead Boat Club is due to take place ahead of a new building project, according to an operational update for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Direct Services Committee.

A planning application has been submitted for a new boathouse on the site.

Due to the loss of some boat space, those who have not paid berthing fees face having their boats removed and removal notices will be issued for boats which do not have adequate records.

Proposed new boathouse facilities include a boat storage area, gym, toilets, shower and a small meeting area.

Funding has been provided by the Rural Development Programme.

The council says that it wants to “enhance and provide facilities for boat owners who rent berths within the boat park in Whitehead”.

It is expected that construction work will be able to commence in April.

The council’s harbours and marina manager will be holding an information session at the end of this month or early March.

The Direct Services Committee was also told of an incident at Ballylumford Harbour in Islandmagee in November.

The committee heard that a large boat was towed into the harbour without permission.

Council staff were concerned about the condition of the boat and ordered it to be moved.

However, this did not happen and the vessel sank during a storm last month.

Concern has been expressed over potential oil and fuel leaks and costs to lift out the craft by crane. The owner has now been identified.

