Autism-friendly shows at Larne theatre after £30k award

Autism-friendly performances will soon be on the billing at the McNeill Theatre in Larne.

It follows £30,000 funding from the Department for Communities (DfC) for Mid and East Antrim Council’s upgrade of the venue’s lighting system.

Fully automated lighting will bring the facility up to a similar standard to some of the most modern theatres in Northern Ireland.

As well as improving health and safety for staff, the upgrade project means council will be able to deliver better access to the arts to a greater number of people from all abilities, by planning the introduction of performances which can be enjoyed by those with Autism and other sensory-related conditions.

The McNeill Theatre has earned acclaim for its programme of arts, drama and cultural performances in recent years, and is home to Larne Drama Circle and the Larne Drama Festival.

Council has been recognised for its work in dementia awareness in Larne, and as well as health literacy and education classes, nostalgia workshops have taken place, while staff have participated in training in the area.

Alderman Paul Reid said: “This is great news for the people of Larne and the surrounding areas. The McNeill Theatre has delivered a first-class programme of arts and drama throughout its existence and has a reputation for welcoming some of the biggest names and performers.

“Council continues to make great progress in its commitment to accessibility for all across its leisure, arts and sporting facilities, and to be able to offer performances in a relaxed format to those with Autism and other sensory processing conditions, is another major step forward in that.”

Delivery, installation and staff training in the new equipment is expected to be complete by next month.