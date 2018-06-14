Police warn adults over 'supplying alcohol to young people'

Police have issued a warning following reports of adults supplying young people with alcohol in the east Antrim area.

It follows an "unacceptable level of anti-social behaviour in Carrick and Larne" in recent weeks, a PSNI spokesperson said.

"This is fuelled by alcohol and we have information relating to adults supplying these young people with drink. We will be making efforts over the coming days to speak with these people and if you are caught involving yourself in supplying them you will be dealt with robustly," the spokesperson added.