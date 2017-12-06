Police step up patrols after report of man performing 'lewd act'

Police have stepped up patrols in Ballycarry after a teenage girl encountered a man performing a 'lewd act'.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police were made aware of an incident that occurred on the Manse Road area of Ballycarry at approximately 4pm on Friday, December 1, in which a teenage girl reported that as she was making her way along the Manse Road near its junction with Bridgend Road she encountered a man performing a lewd act.

"The girl quickly left the scene and reported the matter to police. The man was described as being aged in his 30-40s, around 5’9”tall, of medium build and had a pale complexion. He was dressed all in black and wearing a black beanie hat."

Inspector Martin Ruddy added: “As a result of this report, we (PSNI) have stepped up our patrols in the area and have launched an investigation. I would appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact police at Carrickfergus on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1017 01/12/17.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The statement follows a letter sent to parents from principal of Ballycarry Primary School Mrs G Trueick, warning them to be vigilant after the alleged incident.

The letter, which was circulated on social media on Monday, read: "Dear Parent/Guardian, I was made aware that a schoolgirl was sexually accosted on Friday afternoon in Ballycarry. This was not one of our pupils. The man was middle aged, from 30-50 years. He is approximately 5'9", was wearing a black beany hat, a black jacket, black trousers and black shoes.

"He may have been bald, he had no facial hair or glasses. I would recommend that we are all vigilant."

Mrs Trueick said the school had no further comment to make on the matter.