Police have conducted a search on the outskirts of Larne as part of an investigation into 'serious and organised crime'.

The incident occurred yesterday (Tuesday) in Ballyboley Forest on the outskirts of the town.

Detective Inspector Declan White said: “Police conducted a search of an area of Ballyboley Forest in Larne yesterday afternoon in relation to serious and organised crime.



“There are no further details at this time.”