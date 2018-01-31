Police say woman meant ‘no harm’ after approach to children

Police have stated there was “nothing sinister” after investigating a suspected approach by a woman to children in Whitehead today.

Commenting on the issue, a police spokesperson said: “We think long and hard about whether to post this on social media as the last thing we want to do is cause fear and panic, however the safety of our kids is paramount.

“As a result of this post, we have now identified the individual involved and can confirm that there was absolutely nothing sinister in this interaction whatsoever.”

The spokesperson added: “I am pleased to say that there is no need to worry, however acts as a reminder to us all to speak to our kids about the importance of not speaking to strangers.

“The kids involved did exactly the right thing on this occasion by telling their parents straight away.”