Police receive generous donation of ‘trauma teddies’

Police in Mid and East Antrim were delighted to take collection of three bags of teddies knitted by the ladies from Ballee Community Centre knitting club.

Chief Inspector Stephen Humphries said: “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the Ballee ladies who have given up their own time to knit these teddies in the hope they can provide some comfort to children in a difficult situation.

“The Trauma Teddies will now be riding in police vehicles across Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus as part of the police patrol kit.”

The ‘trauma teddies’ are designed to distract children or vulnerable adults from crimes or incidents they have witnessed.

This could include anything from road crashes to domestic violence or getting lost.