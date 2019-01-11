Police issue warning to motorists over parking

The PSNI in Larne and Carrick have issued a reminder to motorists over parking.

Police say that they have received several complaints from wheelchair users and those walking with buggies.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you receive one of our ‘Pavements are for People’ leaflets on your vehicle, then please consider how you park your car.

“We appreciate that many of you may be trying ensure the road is kept clear but this is causing issues for those using the footpath. I’m confident, we can resolve any issue quite easily.”