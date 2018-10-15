Police issue warning over fireworks incidents in Larne and Carrick

Police have carried out searches following reports of anti-social behaviour involving fireworks at the weekend.

PSNI Larne and Carrick reported a “busy night for the Neighbourhood Team” on Saturday with “multiple reports of youth-related, anti-social behaviour”.

A PSNI spokesperson stated: “A number of people were spoken to, searched and a number of fireworks were recovered.

“If you’re going to park up with your mates in your cars, don’t be annoying folk because then we get called and come along and break up your fun.

“If you have fireworks, but haven’t bothered getting a licence first, we will take them off you and deal with the offence accordingly.

“This may involve you looking a bit silly in front of your friends.

“If you are attending the burger shop, but have no intention of buying food, but are just there to annoy everyone else, don’t be shocked if you end up with a banning notice. The impact of this on your social life doesn’t bear thinking about.”