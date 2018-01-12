Police investigate Larne town centre fires

Police are investigating a spate of bin fires in Larne town centre last night, Thursday January 11.

PSNI Inspector Simpson said: “Police received a report this morning of a bin that had been set on fire outside premises on Dunluce Street.

Surface damage at the retail park.

“Scorch damage was caused to shutters. We believe this incident occurred between 7.00 pm and 8.00 pm last night.

“At around 8.10 pm last night, police received a report of a bin on fire within the vicinity of commercial premises at a retail park in the Circular Road area. Both of these incidents are being treated as suspected arson at this time.

“Police also received a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the Riverdale area of the town last night, at approximately 7.20 pm. Damage was caused to the vehicle’s wing mirror.

“A male, described as approximately 5’6 tall, wearing a grey-coloured jumper, dark-coloured snood, black bottoms and cream beanie-type hat was seen in the area around this time.

“One line of enquiry at this time is that all three incidents may be linked. I am appealing to anyone who was in these areas last night, around these times, and noticed any suspicious activity or has any information that could assist our investigation to contact police in Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference numbers 185 of 12/01/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”