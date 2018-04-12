Police inquiries over 'prejudiced' leaflets in Whitehead

Police have confirmed they are "making inquiries" after leaflets critical of Islam appeared in Whitehead.

Titled 'Something to consider, before Whitehead homes Islamic Refugees', they are understood to have been distributed to a number of homes in the town.

Responding to a query about the leaflets, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police have received a number of reports of leaflets being distributed in the Whitehead area in recent days.



"Police are making inquiries to ascertain if the leaflets contain any material constituting a criminal offence."

It follows comments from Larne Lough Alliance Party activist, Danny Donnelly. "Those who would oppose helping people in such desperate need because they fear that ‘Islamification’ of NI or ‘jihadism’ are stereotyping all Muslims as violent religious fanatics - this is demonisation and it’s wrong.

"This leaflet is encouraging people to be suspicious and fearful of others simply because of their religion.

"I hope that any refugees who come to the area are made to feel at home and I know that most people in East Antrim have huge sympathy for their terrible situation. I also know that many people in Whitehead were very offended by receiving this prejudiced leaflet and have reported it to the police.

"I am also saddened that this issue has sparked off some very dark and racist comment on social media. People need to be aware that social media is public comment not private comment."