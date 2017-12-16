Police in black ice warning to drivers after 16 collisions on roads this morning

Police issued a warning to motorists after reports of 16 raffic collisions on Ulster's roads on Saturday morning

A tweet from the PSNI central Twitter account reads: "Since 6.30am this morning (Saturday) we have received 16 reports of traffic collisions in the Northern control area. Larne and Newtownabbey seem to be especially bad.

"Black Ice and surface water a big factor. Please drive carefully and allow plenty of time for your journey."

Early on Saturday morning it was reported that Church Road in Ballynure had been closed due to ice. Road users in this area are advised to exercise particular caution due to the risk of ice.

There were also reports of an overturned van on Mill Road, Ballyclare.

A Met Office yellow warning of ice live until 11am.