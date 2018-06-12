Police appeal for bonfire safety

Police have issued some timely safety advice to bonfire builders in Larne and Carrick.

With just over four weeks until the Eleventh Night, the PSNI says it’s a good time consider the following:

“A strong solid base is essential.

“Tyres are for vehicles, not for burning. Let’s not expose our communities to the toxic fumes.

“Culture shouldn’t include burning the flags of other countries, effigies of people or the election posters of political parties.

“No one’s property should ever be put at risk to facilitate a bonfire.”