Police appeal after serious Larne road collision

Police in Larne have appealed for witnesses to a collision in the town earlier today which left a woman in a critical condition.

The woman was the driver of Peugeot vehicle that collided with a parked car on Circular Road at around 1pm this afternoon.

The NI Air Ambulance was at the scene for a time, although it is understood the woman was taken to hospital by road.

Larne’s Circular Road was closed in both directions in the vicinity of Laharna Retail Park following the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who can assist the police investigation is asked to contact police in Larne by calling 101, quoting reference number 628 19/12/17.