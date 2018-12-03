Police appeal after Ballycarry ‘hit and run’

Police have issued an appeal following a “hit and run” incident in Ballycarry.

A spokesperson for PSNI Carrickfergus said that a black Vauxhall Astra was “clipped” by a van in the vicinity of the cemetery.

Police say that the impact ripped the wing mirror from the car and the van did not stop.

The incident occurred on Friday November 30 at approximately 9.30 pm.

Police believe that a car travelling behind the Astra may have witnessed the collision.

The PSNI spokesperson said: “If you are that driver, or are the van driver, can you contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1401 of 30/11/18.”