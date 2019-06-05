Picnic Fundraiser in Castle Walled Garden

Glenarm Castle’s walled garden will be the setting - by kind permission of Lord & Lady Dunluce - on Friday, June 21, from 7-9pm for an Evening of Entertainment in support of Larne Foodbank.

Those planning to attend are invited to bring their own picnic and seat.

Among the artists set to take part are - Trevor Hassan: Bagpipes, Larne Concert Choir, Ruth Morrow: Soloist, Ethel Simpson: Monologues and Killyglen Accordion Orchestra.

Tickets are priced £10 (children under 12 - no charge).

Tickets are available from the Foodbank office, telephone: 028 2827 7530 and also from Book Nook, 96C Main Street, in Larne; Glenarm Visitor Information Centre; or churches in the locale.