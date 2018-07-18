Petrol bomb thrown at house in early hours - police appeal over suspicious activity

Police have appealed for information after a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in County Antrim.

The incident took place in the Dromaine Drive area of Larne in the early hours of this morning. Police said they were alerted shortly before 1am.

The PSNI said there were no reports of any injuries or no significant damage caused to the house.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has information that could assist with police investigations is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 53 18/07/18.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Larne Times