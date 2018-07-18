Petrol bomb attack in Larne

Detectives are appealing for information following an incident in the Dromaine Drive area of Larne in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, July 18).

Shortly before 1am police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house in the area.

There were no reports of any injuries or no significant damage caused to the house.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information that could assist with police investigations to contact police in Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 53 18/07/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.