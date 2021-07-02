Peter ‘Speedy’ Reid named as victim of Ballyclare oil tanker tragedy

He was 52-year-old Peter “Speedy” Reid from the Islandmagee area.

Police said they believed he had been trapped under the tanker at Ballyrobert Road and died at the scene.

Inspector Julian Buchanan said: “The incident was reported to police at approximately 1.50pm, involving an green and white oil tanker.

Peter 'Speedy' Reid

“Tragically, it is believed that the man was trapped under the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries at the scene.”

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident and have appealed for anyone who may have seen a green and white oil tanker in the vicinity of Ballyclare or who has dash-cam footage available to get in touch.