Young people from Larne to share views

Members of the Larne YMCA m-power project will present their views about the local community at an event next week.

The event, entitled ‘Who holds the power in our community?’ will be held in Larne Town Hall on Thursday, October 24.

It will run at the Upper Cross Street venue from 1pm until 2.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “Please join us as the m-power participants share with you their views on their community.

“Through a creative lens, the young people share an exhibition of photography, written word and poetry. Everyone is welcome.”

Refreshments will be available.

If you would like to attend, please RSVP to Victoria McGookin by October 23 by phone 07391417184 or email vicki.mcgookin@ymca-ireland.net

The event is being supported by Mid and East Antrim PCSP, the European Regional Development Fund and Peace4Youth.

M-power will be recruiting the next cohort for their Larne and Carrick projects. It is open to anyone aged between 17 and 24.