Young artist Lily to help boost Cash for Kids NI appeal thanks to Freddie Mercury design

Lily Elliott.

A drawing of the Queen frontman by Lily Elliott (13) will feature on new merchandise, with part of the proceeds from the sale of the items going the Cash for Kids NI appeal.

“Lily has always shown great interest in art and it’s one of the things that kept her busy during lockdown,” said her mum, Ashley.

“From a very young age, even in nursery school, the art table would have been where you would find her most. From then her interest just grew and grew. She attends Glengormley High School in Newtownabbey and it goes without saying that art is her favourite subject. She excels in it and finds it very relaxing and also rewarding as she takes such pride in her work. She has every intention of pursuing this as a career, already choosing GCSE Art and Design technology in the coming years at school.”

Lily's Freddie Mercury design printed onto a t-shirt.

Lily’s drawing of Freddie was spotted by artist and crafter Danny Kingsberry, owner of Kismet Clothing Curios.

The local teen is now collaborating with both Danny and with her parents’ own business, Custom Laser NI, to print and laser engrave the image onto merchandise including t-shirts and keyrings.

“World Aids Day is on the 1st of December, so we are planning to launch her products on that day. She is also donating a percentage of all sales to Cash for Kids NI,” Ashley added.

The items can be ordered through @kismet.clothing.curios on Instagram or through Custom Laser NI on Facebook.