Yarnfolk returns to Whitehead

Yarnfolk festival of wool will be back in Whitehead on Saturday August 3.

More than 40 designers, yarn dyers, wool spinners, felt makers and weavers from across the United Kingdom and Ireland will be taking part.

Demonstrations and workshops will be led by experts in the field of fibres.

The events will be held at the following venues: St Patrick’s Parochial Hall, Edward Road; Methodist Church, Balmoral Avenue;

Whitehead Community Centre, Lighthouse Yarns, Edward Road; Whitehead Presbyterian Church, The Gallery, Cable Road.

Tickets priced at £8 are available from Lighthouse Yarns.