Wooden hoarding to be replaced at Larne site after traffic concerns voiced

The new £3.2m Inver River Hotel, which is expected to open in spring 2022, is currently being constructed on the site of the century-old Dan Campbell’s and The Thatch buildings at Bridge Street.

Demolotion work started at the site in December 2020. For more on the story, read here

Coast Road DUP Cllr Angela Smyth contacted the Times to highlight the traffic issues.

Cllr Angela Smyth at the construction site.

Cllr Smyth said: “After concerns were raised with me by a number of local residents and businesses, I requested that the use of large hoardings to seal off the new hotel development at the old Dan Campbell’s site be reviewed as drivers had found they blocked their sight lines when exiting Point Street on to Bridge Street/High Street causing a danger to both road users and pedestrians.

“I am pleased to report the developer has helpfully agreed to replace a section of the wooden hoarding with a mesh that will allow greater visability of oncoming traffic. I’ve been told that the works will be carried out at the earliest opportunity.”

--

