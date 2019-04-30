Whitehead to host ‘groovy’ tribute to Woodstock

Whitehead is to host a peace and love themed festival to mark the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.

The nod to the legendary 1969 music festival will be in the form of a ‘Woollen Woodstock’ at Diamond Jubilee Wood on Saturday, June 1, 1pm to 4pm,

It will feature live music, arts and craft, food stalls, friendly farm animals, pony rides, storytelling, dance, yoga and more groovy activities.

Alison Diver, Growing Communities officer Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, said: “The wood will also be full of wonderful crafty creations to see. Bring a picnic and make a day of it. The event is free of charge.”

The Woollen Woods project has run on site at Diamond Jubilee Wood for four years. It is a partnership between Mid and East Antrim Council and Lighthouse Yarns, and sees the location transformed into the only ‘Woollen Wood’ in the country, adorned with community creations, in June each year.

This year, it is benefitting from funding as part of council’s ‘Your Space Our Place’ project, supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV.

Creatives from Lighthouse Yarns, Whitehead Chatty Crafters and Greenisland Library Knit and Knatter came together on April 13 for a ‘Craft Make and Take’ day in Whitehead as part of the Woollen Woods project.

Participants shared skills such as print making, tie dying, crocheting, and flax weaving with interested members of the public who made items for display at the Woollen Woods.