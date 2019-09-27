Whitehead showcases tasty treats foodies can bank on

Whitehead foodie businesses have been showcasing their own traybake recipes as part of the Taste the Island initiative.

‘Traybake Central’ took place September 16 - 22 and the judging was by food critic Joris Minne, who crowned The Bank House the winner with its raspberry chocolate brownie.

Eight businesses in the seaside town took part and had an array of recipes: Bank House, Bentra Grill, Carmel’s Confectionery, Coastal Coffee, Edwardian Tea Room, Old Tea House, Whistle Stop

and McKees Bakery

The competition was part of ‘Taste the Island’ to show off the talent and unique, quality food products there are in Mid and East Antrim Borough. A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Council said it was great to see so many businesses getting on board under the area’s tourism initiative, Shaped by Sea and Stone. For more infromation on what to do in the area, visit www.shapedbyseaandstone.com