Whitehead resident first to connect to extended natural gas pipeline

A Whitehead resident has become the first customer to connect to the Phoenix Natural Gas network as part of a £3m pipeline extension to an additional 1,600 properties in the area.

Having constructed the pipeline throughout the town in recent months, work for this year has completed ahead of schedule.

Speaking about his experience, Reg Rendell said: “The whole process with Phoenix Natural Gas and our gas safe installer was so smooth and only took a couple of days to complete.

“I was amazed at how much space we saved by electing to install a combi-boiler as it meant we were able to remove our oil and water tanks, giving us more room in the house as well as the garden.”

Neil McCracken, general manager of Sales at Phoenix Natural Gas, said: “I am delighted that customers in Whitehead are now able to connect to the natural gas network and I congratulate Reg on being the first customer to install natural gas in his home.

“There has been lots of interest across Whitehead from customers keen to make the switch to natural gas and with 800 properties now with access to the natural gas network I look forward to helping even more local residents become Phoenix Natural Gas customers in the coming months.”

In 2019, the company laid approximately 8km of pipeline with further works planned.