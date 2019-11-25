Whitehead receives 'Safe Town' status

Both Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Whitehead have been recognised for their role in helping to tackle domestic violence.

MEABC received the Platinum Charter Award and Safe Borough Charter status, while Whitehead received Safe Town Charter status during the Onus 10th Annual Awards Ceremony of the Workplace Charter on Domestic Violence.

Onus Chairperson Jackie Patton presents the MEA BC - Platinum and Safe Borough award to Mayor Maureen Morrow.

“Everyone has a role to play in stopping domestic abuse” was the key message at the November 19 event, which recognised businesses, churches, community groups and schools who played their part to support anyone living with domestic abuse.



From businesses with only a few members of staff through to organisations with thousands of staff, including PSNI, NHSCT, councils and MOD, the event was hosted this year by Belfast City Council who have joined with Onus to become a Safe Place Partner.

Central to Whitehead's success in gaining Safe Town Charter status was lead organisation, Whitehead Community Association.



Colette Stewart, Chief Executive of Onus, said: “Our awards evolve every year, as organisations continue to build upon previous commitments and demonstrate how more can always be done. This year, we are delighted to be celebrating over 1400 organisations across Northern Ireland currently participating in one of a number of ‘Pathway’ initiatives.



“A number of awards were presented across the various Pathways for Participation including 11 Platinum renewal awards and two renewal Safe Borough Awards, in Mid and East Antrim and in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.



“We have been working with these organisations for some years now, with further plans to do so, and it really is heartening to see the commitment of the council in working with us towards a society with zero tolerance for domestic abuse.”