Whitehead Festival raft race in aid of RNLI

The annual raft race will take place at County Antrim Yacht Club this Saturday (July 20).

Part of Whitehead Summer Festival, the event in aid of the RNLI commences with registration at 12.45pm and includes a long-distance swim, raft and kayak races, music and a barbecue.

Enjoying the fun at a previous raft race at Whitehead. INCT 34-005-PSB

Whitehead Summer Festival 2019 runs until August 4 with events for all the family including sports camps, educational walks, biodiversity days, DJ school and a week-long Youth Choir and Glee Club.

The Food and Folk Festival will take place on Saturday, August 3, from 12 noon at the Recreation Grounds featuring Daryl McCabe, Shindig and Sushi.

The organisers have teamed up again with Translink to encourage visitors to take advantage of summer travel discounts – find out more at www.translink.co.uk/summer

In the festival programme, Whitehead Community Association thanks all businesses and residents for making it a community-wide event.

Whitehead Festival’s nominated charity for 2019 is Hope House, which provides accommodation for cancer patients and their carers for a short time of rest at Islandmagee.