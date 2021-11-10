Whitehead family’s mammoth golf challenge in memory of dad gives charity a boost

The Stewart family have faced a difficult time after losing their beloved father, Stephen, to cancer in August last year.

Philip and David Stewart decided to take on a mammoth golf challenge in his memory, all while supporting research into cancer that will prevent future families from saying goodbye too soon.

Supported by the Whitehead Golf Club the men, along with friends and relatives, undertook a whopping 72 holes of golf in one day back in August.

Whitehead brothers Philip and David Stewart supported Cancer Research UK through a 72-hole golf challenge in memory of their late father, Stephen..

The challenge proved to be a massive success despite the tricky weather conditions faced by those taking part and the total of £4,875 was raised.

Adele Stevenson, Cancer Research UK fundraising spokesperson for Northern Ireland, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Philip and David decided to take on such a great challenge to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK. The brothers put so much effort in and we hope they have had an amazing experience. We can’t thank the Stewart family or Whitehead Golf Club enough for playing a part in helping to beat cancer.”

Adele added: “Cancer Research UK has made enormous progress in the fight against the disease. However, we have only been able to do this thanks to the dedication and commitment of our volunteers and supporters like Philip and David without whom we would not be able to fund our vital work. One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. All of us can support the research that will beat it.”

Find out how to play a part in supporting Cancer Research UK’s work at cruk.org or by calling 0300 123 1022.

