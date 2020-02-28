Watch: Town gets behind Larne ahead of cup tie

Local residents are rallying round Larne Football Club ahead of tonight’s Irish Cup clash with Coleraine.

The teams meet at Inver Park with a place in the semi finals up for grabs.

Inver Park.

Popular community arts group, The Music Yard, recorded a charity song with local school pupils, residents and members of the Larne squad in aid of the Brighter Futures charity.

The charitable organisation supports the Larne community, helping local people reach their full potential.

Students from Corran Integrated Primary School, Larne Grammar, St Anthony’s Primary, Roddensvale School, Larne and Inver PS, Olderfleet PS, Larne High, Moyle PS, St MacNissi’s Primary, Cairncastle PS and Toreagh PS were joined by representatives from community and sporting groups and a number of local businesses to create the fundraising song.

Meanwhile, a number of businesses in the town have erected red and white ballons to show their support for the east Antrim team.

If you would like to make a donation in aid of the charity effort, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/brighter-futures?fbclid=IwAR3SKQsdn_R5fIlKWKclx8ZSgysDnGQeO7L2_v8VB7GSXYalZYxc8j7Io-I