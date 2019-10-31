War Memorial dedication services in Larne and Whitehead

Dedication services are to be held in Larne and Whitehead after refurbishment projects at the town’s respective War Memorials.

The Royal British Legion Larne Branch will be holding its annual Remembrance Sunday commemoration on November 10.

Artist's image of the upgraded Larne War Memorial on completion

Robin Brown, branch secretary, said “As you may be aware the War Memorial has had some work done to it and we are dedicating the War Memorial before the service starts.

“For all who would like to take part in the service can you please be aware that we will be leaving the front of the Legion building in Point Street at 10.15am, to parade to the War Memorial.

“We will then dedicate the new War Memorial and continue with the Remembrance Day service. On behalf of the Royal British Legion Larne Branch, we hope to see as many as possible at the service.”

More than 100 names of soldiers from the Larne area who lost their lives in World War I have been added to the memorial as part of the upgrade which also involved the installation of two stone-clad pillars, the creation of new walls, paving and seating.

Meanwhile, the Royal British Legion Whitehead Branch is inviting the community to attend a Service of Dedication and Remembrance at the new Whitehead War Memorial on Sunday, November 10, at 10.30am.

Those wishing to lay a wreath or join the parade are asked to be at Whitehead Community Association hall by 10.10am.

Tea/Coffee and buns will be served on the return to the hall at approximately 11.30am. Everyone is welcome.