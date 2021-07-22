Up to £2,000 available for community festivals in Mid and East Antrim Borough
Mid and East Antrim Council is now taking applications for the Community Festivals Fund for eventsin the borough.
Funding can be secured for single-day festivals up to £1,500, while consecutive multi-day events can secure up to £2,000.
In a statement, council explained: “The scheme will operate on a rolling basis until 31 January 2022 or before this date if the budget has been fully allocated.
“All activities for which grant is provided must be planned and undertaken in compliance with the government’s social distancing guidance, to protect everyone from the risk of infection.
“Organisers of all awarded activities must also ensure they adhere to maximum numbers permitted to attend as indicated by the Executive Office.”
Further information on the grant process is available by contacting the Grants Office at⬇️T: 028 2563 3530 or 028 9335 8240 or E: [email protected]
