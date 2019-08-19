Unique Garden of Senses opens in Larne

An innovative Garden of Senses - designed and developed by young people in Larne - has been officially opened by the Mayor of Mid and; East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow.

Hosted by Access Employment Ltd. (AEL) at the Larne Community Hub, the garden is the first

community project completed through the Fresh Frontiers Youth Exchange Programme.

Fresh Frontiers is an exciting cross community youth development programme delivered by

LEDCOM. The project is part of Mid and East Antrim Councils £3m Local Authority Action Plan, which

is financed through the EU’s PEACE IV Programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes

Body.

Speaking at the event Mayor Maureen Morrow said:“I welcome the initiative and enthusiasm shown

by the Larne participants in the Larne Garden of Senses project. It’s a very positive community effort

from local young people”.

The Fresh Frontiers Programme offers young people the opportunity to enhance their personal

development through promoting good relations, respect for diversity, and building relations with

community and business leaders.

The free programme provides participants with: training (in good relations, interpersonal skills,

communication and presentation skills, conflict resolution and confidence building); accredited

training (in L2 First Aid and L2 Food Safety); a three day cross border cultural awareness visit to

Donegal; practical work experience in a voluntary work placement; one-to-one mentoring, and; the

chance to help lead a community project with a £1,000 budget.

LEDCOM will soon be launching Fresh Frontiers for the Ballymena and Carrickfergus areas.

LEDCOM’s Fresh Frontiers Programme Manager Dr Michael van der Merwe said, “Fresh Frontiers is

an excellent opportunity for young people to get involved in their local community and enhance the

capacity for peace building and community relations within the Borough. LEDCOM is excited to be

delivering Fresh Frontiers in partnership with the Mid and East East Antrim PEACE IV Partnership.

"We congratulate all the Larne participants and look forward to recruiting in the Ballymena and

Carrickfergus areas”.

Match funding for the Council’s Action Plan has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern

Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

For further information, or to register for this free programme, contact Catherine Henderson on

028 2826 9973, or via email catherine.henderson@ledcom.org.