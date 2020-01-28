Umbrella Street images offer colourful cover on Dunluce Street

​Images capturing the colour and success of Larne Street Festival are being displayed on Dunluce Street as part of the Town Centre Action Plan.

The wooden fencing at a gap site in Dunluce Street has been covered with large panels showing captivating images of the fantastic event last year.

The site before the new, colourful panels were erected.

As part of the Town Centre Action Plan, agreed last year by local stakeholders including Larne Renovation Generation and the Larne Traders Forum, it was agreed to cover the green wooden fencing in Dunluce Street.

The hundreds of colourful umbrellas were temporarily suspended above Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street and accompanied an activity programme including an outdoor café, live music and a family treasure hunt as part of the St.ART PEACE IV-funded project to animate underused areas of the town during Larne Spring Festival.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow said: "This is one of a number of projects which were identified by local stakeholders as part of the Town Centre Action Plan.

“Town Centre regeneration forms part of Amplify, our Integrated Economic Development Strategy and these pictures remind us of what can be achieved when different stakeholders come together with a common goal.”

Lynda Hill from Larne Renovation Generation added: “We really enjoyed the Larne Spring Festival and seeing the impact the umbrellas made on the town and people’s perception of Larne. We are happy to see these colourful panels being added to the growing list of projects and events that are brightening up and transforming the town for both locals and visitors.”

The images were supplied by Stillpoint Photography, who were awarded the contract to cover the St.ART PEACE IV project, Loreen Katherine Photography and Becca McIlroy Photography.

Match-funding for the PEACE IV programme has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.