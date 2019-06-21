Ulster Scots event to be staged

Cairncastle Ulster-Scots are holding a soiree in Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally on Wednesday, June 26 at 8pm.

Artists appearing are vocalists Philip Strange playing keyboard and John Rea, along with Grouse Beaters and many more.

There will be plenty of entertainment to suit all tastes and everyone is welcome, including anyone who plays a musical instrument or sings.

Admission for the event is £5. This price includes tea and biscuits. For more information, phone 07810294638 or email cairncastle.ulsterscots@gmail.com