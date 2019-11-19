Ulster Orchestra gala film night in Larne

Women’s Aid ABCLN are hosting an ‘Ulster Orchestra Gala Film Night’ supported by JTI on November 25 in the McNeill Theatre, Larne.

The evening will be presented by Songs of Praise presenter Claire McCollum, with short films and a performance by musicians of the Ulster Orchestra.

Arlene Creighton, events officer with Women’s Aid ABCLN, said: “The evening will get underway at 7pm with a drinks reception, courtesy of HHD Solicitors.

“Join us for this celebratory event showcasing our partnership with the Ulster Orchestra, which is free and open to all.”

For more information and to reserve your seats, call Women’s Aid ABCLN on 073 95 796572 or email events@womensaidabcln.org