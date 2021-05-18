Trust praises 'passion and commitment' of long-serving staff member Sally

Sally Cunningham

Sally Cunningham was based with the Trust’s Carrickfergus Family Support Team for 19 years in what was often a hectic, but rewarding role. “We work with families and children who are having some kind of difficulty,” she said.

“It wasn’t always an easy job, but I enjoyed doing it. It was always important to remember that everyone is different; not everyone manages things in the same way and our job was to help them make changes and plan for the future.

“[The team] covers Carrickfergus, Larne and Greenisland; it’s a big area with a big population so it was very busy. I’ve been lucky to have great team leaders supporting me, and the people I work with have been like a second family.”

Paying tribute to Sally, the NHSCT said: “Sally has been a great asset to the service, supporting families and staff. She has seen many changes in Carrickfergus Family Support Team over the years and has always been a constant familiar figure for everyone.

“Sally has always shown commitment and passion in her role. A service user commented, ‘Sally has gone above and beyond for my family; she has always been there for me and been consistent. No matter how bad things got I felt I could be myself with Sally as she always understood where I was coming from.’

"She will be missed by everyone within Carrickfergus Family Support Team and the Northern Trust, and we wish her well in her retirement .”