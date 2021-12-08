Maggie Black.

Maggie Black, who was five years old, died suddenly on Wednesday, December 1 after becoming unwell.

A P2 pupil at St John’s Primary School in Carnlough, she was the daughter of Sheenagh and Brian Black and the younger sister of Charlie and Eimear.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Maggie’s aunt, Margaret Quinn told of how the young schoolgirl was a keen Irish dancer, as well as a budding musician.

The five-year-old loved being outdoors.

“Maggie danced for the Royal Tara Dance Academy, she was learning to play the fiddle and the tin whistle,” Margaret said.

“She also loved making TikTok videos with all her cousins.

“She loved the outdoors and farming, petting lambs and feeding them. She was full of fun and loved life and has done so much in her short life - she touched the hearts of everyone she met.”

One of Maggie’s most frequent sayings was “put on your happy face”, her aunt added. “She told everyone she loved them every day and she knew how much she was loved.”

Maggie was a pupil of St John's PS in Carnlough.

In a statement, St John’s PS said all at the school were “deeply saddened to say goodbye to our precious Primary Two pupil, Maggie”.

The school added: “We offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers to the family at this time.”

The five-year-old was also a member of St John’s Camogie Club in the village. “‘Wee Maggie’ as she was affectionately known was a player in our under 6 team,” the club said.

“There are no words that could touch on the heartbreak that her family are experiencing at this moment.”

Royal Tara Dance Academy, whose sessions Maggie attended in Carnlough, remembered her as a young girl who brought “fun, energy and laughter to every class she attended.”