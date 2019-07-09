Tributes to founding member of Cairndhu Rowing Club

Tribute has been paid to a founder member of Cairndhu Rowing Club, David Black, following his death on Monday.

His son Norman, club chairman, said that his father, who held the post of chairman in Cairndhu and Carnlough rowing clubs, “pioneered Antrim Coast gig racing when he first stripped and recovered ‘The Glensman’ bringing it back to life, followed by the ‘Twilight’ and ‘Laurel’, assisted by all at Carnlough Rowing Club”.

“Cairndhu Rowing Club was formed in 1982 and once again David was the leading man guiding and helping the club members to make a mould from the ‘Twilight’ which enabled Cairndhu to be the first to introduce the fibre glass replicas allowing clubs on the Antrim Coast the opportunity to build their own boat.

“His greatest achievement however was to build ‘The Dawn’ which now is one of the most famous boats throughout Ireland and the only one of its kind this century.”

The Irish Rowing Coastal Federation said: “It is with the deepest sense of sadness that we learned of the sad passing of one of the nicest most decent men in coastal rowing.

“No-one loved coastal rowing more than Davy and he made a massive contribution to the sport he loved so much.”

Mr. Black’s funeral will take place on Wednesday (July 10) at First Larne Presbyterian Church followed by burial at Ardclinis Church of Ireland graveyard, Largy Road, Carnlough.