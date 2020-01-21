Tributes to Ann's Pantry founder

Tributes have been paid to the founder of one of Larne's best-known businesses after he passed away last week.

Sean Agnew, who established Ann's Pantry over 50 years ago, died on January 19 at Antrim Area Hospital.

A post on the bakery and coffee shop's Facebook page read: "It is with great sadness the Agnew family said goodbye to Sean. Our founder, husband, father and loving family man is in peace."

Opened in 1967 by Sean and Ann Agnew, in premises opposite the site of the old Laharna Hotel, the family-run bakery is a well-­known Larne institution.

The business relocated to its current Main Street premises in 1985, when the coffee shop was introduced.

It is now run by Mr Agnew's son and daughter, John Agnew and Helen Porter.

Ann's Pantry has picked up a multitude of accolades over the years, including 49 Great Taste Awards.

The successful business was also named Northern Ireland’s best bakery at the BBC Food Show in 2016.

News of Mr Agnew's passing was met with dozens of messages of condolence on social media.

One Facebook user wrote: "Sean was a gentleman and will be greatly missed by everyone."

"He was a great man with many a joke to tell," another added.

A funeral notice for the local man reads: "Dearly beloved husband of Ann and loving father of John and Helen (Porter). Dear father-in-law of Catherine and Allan and devoted Granda to Aviann, Brogan and Emily."

Mr Agnew's funeral will leave his late residence at 380A Old Glenarm Road on Wednesday, January 22 at 12pm, for 1pm Requiem Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Carnlough.

Burial will take place afterwards in adjoining cemetery.