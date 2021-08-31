Tributes paid to Larne jeweller, Brian Campbell

Brian Campbell.

Mr Campbell, who operated from his store in the Upper Cross Street area of the town before retiring in 2015, passed away on Saturday, August 28.

He will be sadly missed by his children, Brian, Gillian and Gary, grandchildren Darcy, Vivian, Felix and Charlotte and his beloved wife Monica.

A spokesperson for Larne Museum and Arts Centre said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Larne Jeweller and Watchmaker Brian Campbell.

“We were pleased to have worked with Brian, following his retirement in 2015, on an exhibition about the history of his shop in Upper Cross Street, which was displayed in 2017. He also kindly donated a number of artefacts to Larne’s collection.

“Along with winding up the clocks in the Mayor’s Parlour and servicing the Carnlough clock, Brian also wound up Larne Town Hall clock until it was fully mechanised during its refurbishment in 2012.”

Paying tribute on the Funeral Times website, one east Antrim resident said: “Brian was an integral part of the local community and we have many fond memories of him over the years. Everyone who knew him will miss him sorely.”

Brian’s remains will leave O’Kanes Funeral Home 116-118 Donegall Street, Belfast on Wednesday, September 1 at 10am to arrive at the Good Shepherd Church, Ormeau Road for 10.30am Requiem Mass.

