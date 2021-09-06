Tributes paid to fomer Larne High teacher, David Rainey

Cairncastle Presbyterian Church. (Pic Google).

Mr Rainey (77) passed away peacefully at the Macmillan Unit at Antrim Area Hospital on September 1.

He was the dearly loved husband of Mary and loving father, father-in-law and grandfather.

David was the youngest son of John and Margaret and brother to Billy and Jack, He attended Larne Grammar School, where he developed an early love of sport, particularly rugby.

This was reflected not just in his personal recreation, but also in his career. As a PE teacher in Larne High, he was for years an inspiration to many.

Paying tribute on social media, a spokesperson for Cairndhu Rowing Club said: “The committee and members of Cairndhu Rowing Club were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Mr David Rainey.

“David was one of the founding members of our club in 1982. David was a well-known and highly respected member of the local community and was an excellent oarsman. We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to his wife Mary, daughters Kim, Sarah, Claire and Jackie and to the family circle.”

David’s funeral service was conducted by Rev Andrew Watson on Friday, September 3 in Cairncastle Presbyterian Church.

Mourners heard: “Some of us would be happy to cycle to the shop and back. David cycled from Larne to Greece, Gothenburg to Geneva for charity, coast to coast in Canada!

“He had a great love of poetry and music, playing the piano, zither, guitar and banjo. He sang in the church choir and was a member of Larne Choral Society.

“He served as an Elder and Member of Committee here in Cairncastle. Slow down as you pass ‘the Foothills’ and check out the garden!

“And then there was his meticulous restoration of vintage cars. I stopped to admire the Riley one day and the next thing he had me up the road for a spin, no social distancing, no seat belts, no worries!”

