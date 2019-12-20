Tributes paid to club stalwart

Emotional tributes have been paid following the passing of Whitehead man, Ian Teggert (69).

Mr Teggert died suddenly at the Mater Hospital on Wednesday, December 18.

He was the much loved brother of Eileen and will be sadly missed by his nephew Stephen and nieces Lynne and Vivienne.

Ian had a long association with Whitehead Eagles Football Club.

Paying tribute on social media, a spokesperson for the club said: “With a heavy heart and great sadness we bring you this news. We have lost one of our long standing members Ian (Tag) Teggert.

“Tag played a huge part in both Senior and Junior Whitehead Eagles for many years and will be sadly missed by everyone at the club and the wider community. RIP Squire.”

Speaking to the Times, a spokesperson for the club said they will be paying their respects with a minute’s silence ahead of their match on Boxing Day.

Tributes have also been paid on Facebook. One local resident said: ”One of a kind Tag! A great man! RIP.”

Another person said: “So sorry to hear this news. He will be missed by many.”

Passing condolences, one man said: “Sad news. He was an Eagles man through and through and a gentleman. RIP Tag.”

Ian’s funeral service will be held at Roselawn Crematorium on Friday, December 27 at 11am.