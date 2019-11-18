Tributes paid to Ballynure butcher

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to well-known butcher, Ivan Jackson.

Mr Jackson had been a familiar face at Jackson’s Butchers in Ballynure for many years.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for Jackson’s Butchers, Bakery and Coffee Shop said: “It’s with the deepest regret that we announce that Ivan Jackson has sadly passed away. Ivan will be truly missed, not only by his family but all his staff and the entire community.

“He was a true gentleman and always had a smile for his customers, even in his later years when he would greet them at the door.

“The funeral will be taking place on Wednesday, November 20 and we will be closing the shop at noon. We appreciate your kind wishes and your patience at this sad time.”

Customers and residents have paid tribute to Mr Jackson on Facebook.

One person said: “I am so sorry to hear that. He always brightened my day with some little compliment as I passed him sitting in the shop. Deepest sympathies to all the family.”

Passing condolences to the Jackson family, another woman added: ”I loved seeing Ivan sitting in the shop by the door. He always had a kind word and a smile. Condolences to his family.”

One local resident said: “Ivan was a lovely man and he will be sorely missed by his family, staff and customers.”