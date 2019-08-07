Tribute to former chairman of Larne Football Club

Maxi Burns, who died peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital, was a former chairman of Larne Football Club.

Mr Burns was a well-known and respected financial advisor in the town and later operated a newsagents business, Books Etc, at Riverdale.

After selling the well-known newsagents, he was involved in an estate agency in Dunluce Street in the town.

Larne Football Club payed tribute to the former chairman, saying that he led the club “with great style and vigour” during the 1980s, his finest hour being the Ulster Cup Final victory of the team over Coleraine in 1987.

A funeral service for Mr Burns was held on July 25 at Roselawn Crematorium in Belfast.

Donations in lieu of flowers were welcome in aid of the Air Ambulance, c/o E. W. Ramsey & Son of Upper Main Street, Larne.

Mr Burns is survived by his wife Roberta, son Alistair and daughter Elaine and grandchildren Lauren and Ewan.