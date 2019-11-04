The Lighthouse Bistro raises funds for Hope House

A coffee morning at The Lighthouse Bistro in Whitehead has raised funds for a local cancer charity.

The event on Wednesday, October 30 generated just under £400 for Browns Bay-based Hope House.

Founded by Roy and Dawn McConnell, Hope House gives those experiencing cancer and their families the chance for a short break free of charge.

The Bistro provided free artisan coffees, teas and a selection of mini desserts during the event.

Erica Porter Lutzman, who owns and runs the Bistro along with her husband Joni said "Having lost both a mother and sister to cervical cancer we understand the need and importance of this very special facility that Dawn and Roy, the proprietors offer. Respite is much needed during, throughout and after receiving a course of treatments and is a break from all the demands of appointments and commitments cancer brings.

"We [also] want to raise awareness of the importance of attending smear tests and going to the doctor.

"We have seen first hand that Dawn and Roy do a wonderful job looking after each and every guest and are honoured to have contributed to the charity in this way. Special thanks to all our donators and those who arrived on the day."