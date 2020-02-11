Survey finds Mid and East Antrim 'exceeds expectations'

Results from a survey of leisure visitors across Northern Ireland shows 96 percent of respondents believe Mid and East Antrim Council area 'met or exceeded expectations'.

The most popular attractions in the survey, commissioned by Tourism NI, were The Gobbins and Carrickfergus Castle.

The accommodation experience was also rated highly, with the quality of the accommodation and the friendliness of the service scoring strongly.

The quality of food and drink was well received, scoring 8.06 (out of ten), while the friendliness of staff at eating establishments earned an impressive score of 8.71.

Launching the survey results, Economy Minister Diane Dodds MLA said: “The tourism sector within Northern Ireland is in a strong position, as these survey results demonstrate. Our friendly welcome, along with excellent attractions, food, customer service and accommodation continues to win fans both at home and abroad.

"Statistics continue to show that our increasing numbers of external visitors are spending more and the positive experiences evidenced in the Visitor Attitude Survey play a large part in this success.

"Tourism is a vitally important sector to our economy, helping to drive economic growth and supporting jobs throughout Northern Ireland. As Economy Minister I intend to build on the good work being done by continuing to develop local tourism as an export business, helping to contribute to balanced regional growth and job creation.”